4-H Shooting Sports 2021 winners

Pictured are all the first-place winners for the 4-H Shooting Sports judging in 2021. Shown are: Shaleigh Duncan, Clinton County Fair Queen; Anna Davis, Senior Pistol; Tony Wilens-Mabry, Senior Rifle; Stanley Chesney, Junior Rifle; Sydney Bennett, Junior Pistol; David Day, Senior Shotgun; Andrew Delph, Senior Archery; and Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen. Not pictured is Elizabeth Smith, Junior Shotgun.

Pictured are all the first-place winners for the 4-H Shooting Sports judging in 2021. Shown are: Shaleigh Duncan, Clinton County Fair Queen; Anna Davis, Senior Pistol; Tony Wilens-Mabry, Senior Rifle; Stanley Chesney, Junior Rifle; Sydney Bennett, Junior Pistol; David Day, Senior Shotgun; Andrew Delph, Senior Archery; and Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen. Not pictured is Elizabeth Smith, Junior Shotgun. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_shooting-sports.jpg Pictured are all the first-place winners for the 4-H Shooting Sports judging in 2021. Shown are: Shaleigh Duncan, Clinton County Fair Queen; Anna Davis, Senior Pistol; Tony Wilens-Mabry, Senior Rifle; Stanley Chesney, Junior Rifle; Sydney Bennett, Junior Pistol; David Day, Senior Shotgun; Andrew Delph, Senior Archery; and Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen. Not pictured is Elizabeth Smith, Junior Shotgun. Submitted photo