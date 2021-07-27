Retired Teachers award scholarships

The Clinton County Retired Teachers met in June at the Wilmington United Methodist Church for the first time since 2019. Shoelaces Catering provided a delicious box lunch.

Congratulations to our three recipients of the CCRTA Scholarship for 2020-2021!

The scholarship committee selected three amazing young adults that shared their passion for children and enthusiasm for learning through their essays and interviews. We believe the future of education is in excellent hands.

Madison Highland, from Clinton-Massie, will be attending Bowling Green State University and majoring in History.

Logan Current, from Wilmington, will be attending Wright State University and major in English as a Second Language.

Kelsea Garrison, from Clinton-Massie, will be attending Northern Kentucky University, and major in Elementary Education.

The selection committee was Joyce Kelly, Chairman, Harry Brumbaugh, Michelle Howell, Rick Kendall, and Kathy Vincent.

From left are Joyce Kelly, Logan Current, Madison Highland, Kelsea Garrison and Richard Peck, CCRTA President. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_pic2-CCRTA-2021.jpg From left are Joyce Kelly, Logan Current, Madison Highland, Kelsea Garrison and Richard Peck, CCRTA President. Submitted photo