More sentenced in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 19, 2021 and July 23, 2021:

• Donna Funk, 58, of Leesburg, improper handling of a firearm, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Funk must complete NRA-approved firearm safety course within 60 days and must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Jeannie Mitchell, 43, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct. Mitchell must pay $150 in restitution.

• Matthew Botts, 32, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Darrell Slone, 52, of Sabina, driving under suspension, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges including trespassing, prohibition-ATV, no operator’s license, fictitious registration, and an additional driving under suspension charge were dismissed.

• James Maloney, 35, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Andre Arrington, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. A no operator’s license charge and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Alexis Jefferies, 29, of Louisville, Kentucky, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Jefferies.

• Brianna McKinney, 21, of Columbus, going 100 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by McKinney.

• Kyle Ward, 27, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Ward.

• Emmanuel Therassens, 24, of Clarksville, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Therassens.

• Israel Flores-Mejia, 31, of Amityville, New York, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Flores-Mejia.

