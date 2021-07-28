Large local Nutrien Ag Solutions facility on the horizon

Work is underway for Nutrien Ag Solutions new agricultural retail facility at the intersection of Gleason and Prairie Roads northeast of Wilmington.

The News Journal reported last November that the facility, on 20 acres, will include three buildings — dry fertilizer, warehouse, and office — plus a 1-million-gallon liquid fertilizer tank, along with site improvements such as a detention pond and a contained loading area.

Nutrien Ag Solutions currently operates ag retail facilities at Melvin and in Sabina.

Those sites are dated, having been built in the 1960s and ’70s, Steve Emery, division manager for Southern Ohio Nutrien, told the News Journal last year.

“We are building [the new facility] for the growers of 2030 and beyond,” Emery said.

The company was also looking to get away from the traffic congestion at the Melvin location for the safety of customers and employees. And the Sabina site is actually inside the town, and as an agricultural business a site outside town puts them close to their customers.

Plans call for consolidating the Melvin and Sabina operations at the new site next to the boundary line of Union and Richland Townships in Clinton County.

Access to the site will be through two approaches from Gleason Road, none from Prairie Road, per recommendations by the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

The new office building will sit at the front of the site on Gleason Road. The larger, more utilitarian buildings are set further back from the road.

About 6.8 acres will be kept as open space, to assist in maintaining the character of the agricultural district.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Land is being cleared for construction of Nutrien Ag Solutions’ retail facility at Gleason and Prairie Roads. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_DSC_0770.jpg Land is being cleared for construction of Nutrien Ag Solutions’ retail facility at Gleason and Prairie Roads. John Hamilton | News Journal