Rockin’ blockbuster ready to roll: This weekend’s Rock the Block boosts local tourism, economy

WILMINGTON — Downtown Wilmington will soon be rockin’ — even more than it usually is on summer weekends.

The third annual Rock the Block will feature a dozen bands and guest emcee Goat. Most of the music acts will be held outdoors — free and open to the public — while some will be staged inside the Murphy Theatre requiring tickets.

The two-day rock music event presented by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) kicks off this Friday evening on Sugartree Street as well as on Main Street, which will be closed to vehicle traffic.

CVB Director Susan Valentine-Scott told the News Journal they’re anticipating a very large crowd.

“It’s going to be a blockbuster,” said Valentine-Scott, adding that most if not all local hotels are at full capacity. “This is definitely a travel/tourism event. People are going to be getting gas, eating and such here.”

The CVB is looking to work with Amazon in regards to parking and shuttling attendees.

Valentine-Scott recommends watching the CVB’s Facebook page for more information about parking; info will be posted on Thursday.

She also recommends that locals be mindful of traffic coming in and out of town.

Food vendors, merchandise sales, beer tent/mixers and more will be part of the rockin’ including:

The historic General Denver restaurant and hotel at Main and Mulberry will be front and center introducing their new bourbon bar, patio and menu.

Tin Cap on Sugartree St. will feature its specialty ciders, beers and other drinks as well as food.

The Escape on Sugartree St. will feature Jesse James Dupree’s flavored bourbons along with mixers and food.

Energize Clinton along with Main Street Wilmington will have a draft beer tent.

The brand new new Charlie’s Cast & Crew at the Murphy Theatre on Main Street will feature mixers, beer and snacks.

And the downtown will also feature more food vendors including Wilmington’s own Beaugard’s Southern Bar B Que food truck, Kona Ice and Gigi’s Kettlecorn as well as merchandise vendors.

Friday

Start time is 5:30 p.m. with a “pre-party” at Tin Cap where the band Ultra Sound will play. Next at 7 p.m. on the main stage outdoors there is a Bon Jovi tribute called Wanted that will open for the national headliner The Bullet Boys.

While still hanging out on the revitalized Sugartree Street block, an “after-party” takes place at The Escape with the regional band Reeking Havoc to close down the first night.

Saturday

Start time Saturday July 31 is noon with the event now on both Main and Sugartree Streets downtown, both closed to motor traffic. The outdoor venue will be dotted with food vendors, a beer garden, merchandise vendors, “Freakin’ Gene” and fun.

Outdoor concerts Saturday will include Pink Velvet Krush, a Motley Crue tribute Carnival of Sins, Native Sons, and Every Mother’s Nightmare.

Then at 5:30 p.m. the music moves into The Murphy Theatre for the sold-out ticketed event with Autograph preceding Winger.

The night-time outdoor show starts at 9 p.m. with the extreme AC/DC Dirty Deeds out of Cleveland, followed by the Quiet Riot band to round out the 2021 sounds of Rock the Block.

2-day weekend event huge for city, county