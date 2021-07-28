Meet MMA legends and learn for a good cause at CMHS benefit, seminars

Clinton-Massie Wrestling along with Park’s Taekwondo and MMA Fitness is hosting four MMA legends for a benefit seminar fundraiser to support pediatric cancer patients and families battling this disease.

This unique grappling seminar gives locals the opportunity to learn from former local/Ohio UFC fighters Matt Hamil, Rich Franklin, Mark Coleman and Matt Brown.

It will be held Saturday, August 7 at the Clinton-Massie High School gym at 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville.

Doors open at 8:15 a.m. along with admissions/raffle; photos and autographs 8:30-9 a.m.; Kids Seminar 9-11 a.m.; and Adult Seminar 11 a.m.-3:15 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the “Champions Do Overcome” pediatric cancer foundation.

For more information, email parktkd@gmail.com or call 513-774-7275.