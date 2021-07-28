WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a female subject for an alleged assault after responding to an incident on East Main Street at 3:21 p.m. on July 26. A 21-year-old male was listed as the victim.

• At 10:20 p.m. on July 22, police received a report of an assault occurring on East Main Street. A 34-year-old female was listed as the victim. An acquaintance of the victim was listed as the suspect. The victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 2:58 a.m. on July 24, police are investigating an assault that took place around Charles and Doan Street. A 21-year-old male had apparent minor injuries caused by an otherwise unknown individual.

• Police received a report of aggravated menacing at 9:48 p.m. on July 21 occurring at a business Progress Way. A 51-year-old Hillsboro was listed as the victim. The suspect was indicated as a stranger.

• Police arrested a subject for alleged theft and receiving stolen property at 4:26 p.m. on July 21. According to the report, police observed a vehicle driven by the suspect. Police were advised earlier that Beavercreek Police wanted to speak to the suspect about a stolen vehicle. Wilmington PD stopped the vehicle on South Wood and East Main Street and spoke with the suspect who said the vehicle was “parked in front of her and was taken by a female subject.” A 50-year-old Dayton male was listed as the victim.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass on East Locust Street at 1:15 a.m. on July 22.

• At 8:09 p.m. on July 22, police received a report of menacing occurring at a Doan Street residence. A 52-year-old male was listed as the victim. An acquaintance of the victim was indicated as a suspect.

• At 10:47 p.m. on July 20, police responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle driving around the apartments on Reba Drive and stopping in the middle of the road. According to the report, the police seized a meth pipe, a dosage of marijuana, and a gram of meth/amphetamines.

• At 7:30 p.m. on July 22, police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 100 block of South Mulberry Street. The 2012 Toyota Corolla was later recovered, according to the report. The vehicle was reported stolen from a South Mulberry Street residence.

