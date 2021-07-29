Tree accident kills man near Rocky Fork

A Greenfield man was killed Tuesday in an apparent tree-cutting accident, according to Highland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton.

Stratton said the sheriff’s office received a call reporting the accident at 14480 U.S. Route 50, east of Hillsboro across from Cole’s Bait & Tackle, at 8:25 p.m.

Bryan Stapleton, 46, of Greenfield, was found unresponsive and pinned beneath a large tree, according to Stratton.

The chief deputy said Stapleton was apparently working by himself.

Stapleton was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office, Stratton said.

Stratton said Stapleton had been in the tree-cutting business for somewhere around 30 years.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District responded to the scene.

In a separate incident, Stratton said an unoccupied vehicle rolled into Rocky Fork Lake around 1 a.m. Tuesday, and that the owner of the vehicle called the sheriff’s office to report the accident.

Under currents kept pulling the vehicle further into the lake until it was removed from the lake around 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Stratton.

He said there were no injuries and that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was handling the accident.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

