COVID-19 again on the rise locally; county’s case rate per 100K fourth worst; vaxx rate well below state average

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available while supplies last.

Through the end of August, the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will continue hosting walk-in clinics for COVID vaccinations 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Public health officials continue to strongly encourage COVID-19 vaccination to reduce the threat of severe illness or death from COVID infection.

Clinton County’s reported COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in a troubling direction, with local cases more than doubling in July from June’s numbers.

The county has Ohio’s fourth-highest case rate per 100,000 population at 109.6.

Clinton County has reported 99 new COVID-19 cases so far in July — the highest since April — as opposed to 41 total reported cases in June.

Clinton County stands at 3,914 total cases of COVID-19 including 3,746 listed as presumed recovered, and 173 hospitalizations since the pandemic began as of Wednesday’s numbers reported by the State of Ohio.

Local deaths attributed to COVID-19 have stayed at 66 for over two months, since the last two deaths were reported occurring the second week of May.

The vaccination rate for the county also remains well behind the state average.

Clinton County’s vaccination rate stands at 38.3 percent of its residents having received at least one dose and 36.3 percent fully vaccinated; the state average is around 46 percent.

New cases reported weekly for Clinton County, according to coronavirus.ohio.gov:

July 22-28 — 36 cases

July 15-21 — 26 cases

July 8-14 — 21 cases

July 1-7 — 16 cases

Monthly totals

July — 99 cases; 0 deaths

June — 41 cases; 0 deaths

May — 81 cases; 2 deaths

April — 151 cases; 4 deaths

March — 139 cases; 2 deaths

February — 288 cases; 3 deaths

January — 660 cases; 10 deaths

December 2020 — 987 cases; 30 deaths

November 2020 — 795; 5 deaths

October 2020 — 333; 2 deaths

September 2020 — 77; 2 deaths

August 2020 — 95 cases; 2 deaths

July 2020 — 95 cases; 3 deaths

June 2020 — 23 cases; 0 deaths

May 2020 — 16 cases; 1 death

April 2020 — 19 cases; 0 deaths

March 2020 — 14 cases; 0 deaths

‘Unnecessary predicament’

The U.S. is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said this week.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated” in an Associated Press story.

Fauci said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.

Fauci said he has taken part in conversations about altering the mask guidelines.

He noted that some local jurisdictions where infection rates are surging are already calling on individuals to wear masks in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Fauci said those local rules are compatible with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that the vaccinated do not need to wear masks in public.

Nearly 163 million people, or 49% of the eligible U.S. population, are vaccinated, according to CDC data.

“This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

By comparison

Four counties that border Clinton are also in the worst 22 counties per 100,000: Brown, 5th at 89.8 per 100,000; Highland, 10th with 69.5; Greene, 13th with 64.5; and Warren, 22nd with 56.7. Fayette County is 47th at 38.6.

Gallia County is worst with 207.4, followed by Lawrence County at 173.2 and Adams County at 111.9. After Clinton County comes Brown at 89.8, Defiance at 89.3, Preble at 88.1, Montgomery at 80.7, Van Wert at 70.7, and 10th is Highland at 69.5.

The best rate is Darke County at 7.8 followed by Holmes at 9.1, Wyandot at 9.2, Perry at 11.1 and Monroe at 14.6.

The COVID-19 dashboard for the State of Ohio as of July 28. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_ohio-graphic-1.jpg The COVID-19 dashboard for the State of Ohio as of July 28. The 88 Ohio counties and their COVID-19 rate per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, according to the state’s figures on July 28. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_cases-per-100K.jpg The 88 Ohio counties and their COVID-19 rate per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, according to the state’s figures on July 28. State of Ohio

By Tom Barr tbarr@wnewsj.com