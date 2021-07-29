Ohio initial/contining jobless claims fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 10,603 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,016 fewer than the previous week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported Thursday.

The state’s residents filed 155,935 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 4,796 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed July 18-24 was 386,087.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in June was 60.2%.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in June was 5.2%. The national rate in June was 5.9%.