Village of Sabina unveils new website

SABINA — The Village of Sabina is pleased to announce that its new and improved website is up and running.

You can access the website at the same address as the old site at www.sabinaohio.us .

The website has many new features including a link to sign up for alerts from the village such as utility emergencies, weather alerts, closings and more.

To access the alerts, click the “Subscribe to E-Alerts” in the top right corner.

In addition to paying your utility bill on the website, you will be able to pay your property and income tax through links on our site.

Other features include contact information for all village offices as well as council members and subcommittees of council, a link to join council meetings virtually, a printable utility application, an archive of village ordinances, and a calendar of events.

The village is in the process of uploading all of the agendas and meeting minutes.

Check out the new site and continue to visit to explore new content.

A screenshot of the village’s homepage of its new website. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_website-screenshot.jpg A screenshot of the village’s homepage of its new website. www.sabinaohio.us