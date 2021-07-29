City: Vagrants trespassed, littered, possibly stole around makeshift campsite

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington reported that a vagrant camp rife with trespassing and littering was recently located, and will soon be the site of the monthly volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington effort.

”With the help of the Clinton County Fair Board and one of their employees, I located an active vagrant camp on city property yesterday (Tuesday),” said Annen Vance with the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department, adding that the fairgrounds had recently reported some items stolen along with heavy bicycle and foot traffic in the area.

”With the assistance of the Wilmington Police Department, we inspected the woods and found that people have been congregating, camping, and littering here,” she said. “We located hundreds of discarded beer cans in the area, along with other debris.

No perpetrators were located at the scene.

“We are always attempting to keep people from trespassing and camping in town,” said Vance, adding that the city is “committed to cracking down on this type of trespassing and littering.”

How you can help

“I am gearing up for my August 7 Clean-Up Wilmington event, and I have decided this is going to be our project,” said Vance, who organizes the now-monthly, all-volunteer event.

She said the fairgrounds will be allowing volunteers access through their property as well as restroom facilities on the Saturday of the clean-up, slated for 9 a.m. to noon.

All supplies will be provided. Enter the fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Main Gate on South Nelson Avenue.