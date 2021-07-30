WILMINGTON — Every day, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke alarms. State Farm agents across Ohio are teaming up with their local fire departments to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

This year’s campaign, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to the National Fire Safety Association, 3 out of 5 home fire deaths result in fires where there are either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

These tips will help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:

• A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911, and stay out.

• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

State Farm Agent Carrie Zeigler and Wilmington Fire Department encourages residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme. State Farm agents in Ohio delivered fire prevention kits to their local fire department. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_WFD-donation.jpg State Farm Agent Carrie Zeigler and Wilmington Fire Department encourages residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme. State Farm agents in Ohio delivered fire prevention kits to their local fire department. Submitted photo