Corn Grower/Ag Field Day upcoming; pesticide recycling

The heat this last week felt like the “dog days of summer” we generally get in August. It will be interesting to see what the weather will be like in the coming weeks.

As August arrives, it is a great time to remind everyone of some outstanding events that will take place.

From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, in conjunction with the Fayette County Agronomy Committee, will hold their annual field day and agronomy plot demonstrations at the Fayette County Research and Demonstration Farm at 2770 Old Route 38 — at the Fayette County Airport.

It is free to attend and will include lunch. Certified Crop Advisor credits will also be available for the various sessions of the event.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. in the Equipment Building with our keynote speakers, Aaron Wilson and Scott Pringnitz.

Aaron Wilson is the climatologist for The Ohio State University Extension and will discuss “Our Changing Climate: Farming with Weather Extremes”.

Scott Pringnitz is a Market Development Specialist, Dow AgroSciences, LLC. He will be discussing “Agronomic Crop Genetics and Crop Protection”.

After our keynote speakers, there will be a variety of other educational sessions in tents around the exhibit area. The sessions will include a discussion and demonstration of a 360 Yield – Dash Corn Plot with Elizabeth Hawkins, the Ohio State University Field Specialist, and a couple of local corn and soybean farmers with this technology.

Laura Lindsay and Andy Michel from the Ohio State University will be discussing the “Boots on the Ground” soybean research and soybean diseases and insects, respectively.

Sakthi Subburayalu from Central State University will be discussing water quality and edge of field research.

We are excited to include a live demonstration of a spraying drone from the Rantizo Company.

Additionally, representatives from the National and Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers will give updates on state and national activities the organization has been monitoring and participating in.

Beyond the educational sessions, agricultural equipment, technology, lending, marketing, seed, and chemical companies will be available throughout the event to answer questions and display their newest, innovative products.

At lunch, a drawing will take place for Corn and Wheat Grower members. The drawing includes two gift certificates for $500, one for seed and one for equipment parts at participating businesses.

Membership is available the day of the event and members are eligible to win one of the gift certificates. Winners must be present to win.

The Fayette County Health Department and Fayette County Hospital will also be present to offer health screenings. Please fast prior to the health screening for blood testing.

Cover crops

An addition to the annual field day on Aug. 17, the Soil Health Team, part of the OSU Agronomic Crops team, will be hosting a Cover Crop event starting at 2 p.m. The speakers will feature Ryan Haden on inter-seeding cover crops and Alyssa Essman on terminating cover crops.

There will also be opportunity for farmers and industry representatives to discuss cover crops and soil health. There is no cost to attend the events and registration.

Questions about any portion of the day’s events can be directed to Tony Nye, Clinton County ANR Educator, at 937-382-0901 or email at nye.1@osu.edu .

Pesticide recycling

The final event to put on your calendar is the annual Pesticide Container Recycling Collection Program, sponsored by the Clinton County Extension Office with the help of Nutrien AG Solutions and G. Phillips and Sons in Iowa.

We will be collecting containers 8:30 a.m.-noon Thursday Aug. 19 at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 6704 E. US 22 & 3, Wilmington (Melvin location).

Agriculture pesticide containers in the form of jugs and drums up to 55 gallons will be accepted, as well as mini bulks that are cut into 2×2-foot sections with lids, valves and screws removed.

All containers must be triple rinsed, must be dry, and have loose leaf labels removed as well as removal of caps off jugs and lids off 55-gallon drums. This will be strictly enforced.

If rules are not followed, the containers cannot be accepted.

For more information, contact Tony Nye at 937-382-0901 or email at nye.1@osu.edu .

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

