Wilmington readies to Rock the Block tonight (and Saturday)

WILMINGTON —Rock the Block is prepared to handle the crowds/overflow parking Saturday by offering a parking/shuttle service.

“We will offer shuttle provided by Amazon,” said Susan Valentine-Scott, executive director of the the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Thanks to our partners along with the Port Authority.”

The shuttle will run approximately every 30 minutes between the spacious paved parking lot at 1199 Airborne Road (at the Wilmington Air Park) and the corner of Mulberry and Sugartree Streets downtown.

This parking/shuttle will start at 3 p.m on Saturday and run through midnight.

Look for the signs.

Sunset Blvd. steps up

Friday night’s free concerts outside begin with Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute at 7 p.m. followed at 9 p.m. by Detroit’s Sunset Boulevard, “a high energy and a full blown ’80s cover featuring two dynamic vocalists — male and female — along with very talented musicians,” said Valentine-Scott.

Sunset Boulevard stepped up in a pinch after Bullet Boys, who were scheduled to perform Friday night, had to suddenly cancel.

“We were in their schedule and contracted,” Valentine-Scott posted on the Rock the Block Facebook page Thursday. “Out of our control and completely legit. They will be coming back soon. The band is heartbroken over this and is hoping to make this show up in the future!”

Food vendors, merchandise sales, beer tent/mixers and more will be part of the rockin’ including:

The historic General Denver restaurant and hotel at Main and Mulberry will be front and center introducing their new bourbon bar, patio and menu.

Tin Cap on Sugartree St. will feature its specialty ciders, beers and other drinks as well as food.

The Escape on Sugartree St. will feature Jesse James Dupree’s flavored bourbons along with mixers and food.

Energize Clinton along with Main Street Wilmington will have a draft beer tent.

The brand new new Charlie’s Cast & Crew at the Murphy Theatre on Main Street will feature mixers, beer and snacks.

And the downtown will also feature more food vendors including Wilmington’s own Beaugard’s Southern Bar B Que food truck, Kona Ice and Gigi’s Kettlecorn as well as merchandise vendors.

Friday

Start time is 5:30 p.m. with a “pre-party” at Tin Cap where the band Ultra Sound will play.

While still hanging out on the revitalized Sugartree Street block, an “after-party” takes place at The Escape with the regional band Reeking Havoc to close down the first night.

Saturday

Start time Saturday July 31 is noon with the event now on both Main and Sugartree Streets downtown, both closed to motor traffic. The outdoor venue will be dotted with food vendors, a beer garden, merchandise vendors, “Freakin’ Gene” and fun.

Outdoor concerts Saturday will include Pink Velvet Krush, a Motley Crue tribute Carnival of Sins, Native Sons, and Every Mother’s Nightmare.

Then at 5:30 p.m. the music moves into The Murphy Theatre for the sold-out ticketed event with Autograph preceding Winger.

The night-time outdoor show starts at 9 p.m. with the extreme AC/DC Dirty Deeds out of Cleveland, followed by the Quiet Riot band to round out the 2021 sounds of Rock the Block.

