GOP candidate visits Wilmington

Bob and Lisa Peterson visited Kairos Cafe in Wilmington Friday morning for a meet and greet sponsored by Dan and Bev Mayo of New Vienna. Peterson is a Republican member of the Ohio Senate from the 17th District, running in Tuesday’ special primary election for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_peterson-july-2021.jpg Bob and Lisa Peterson visited Kairos Cafe in Wilmington Friday morning for a meet and greet sponsored by Dan and Bev Mayo of New Vienna. Peterson is a Republican member of the Ohio Senate from the 17th District, running in Tuesday’ special primary election for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. Submitted photo