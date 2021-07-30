Rock the Block weekend rollin’ in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON —Rock the Block is prepared to handle the crowds/overflow parking Saturday by offering a parking/shuttle service.

“We will offer shuttle provided by Amazon,” said Susan Valentine-Scott, executive director of the the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Thanks to our partners along with the Port Authority.”

The shuttle will run approximately every 30 minutes between the spacious paved parking lot at 1199 Airborne Road (at the Wilmington Air Park) and the corner of Mulberry and Sugartree Streets downtown.

This parking/shuttle will start at 3 p.m on Saturday and run through midnight.

Look for the signs.

Rockin’

Saturday’s event starts at noon with the free outdoor concerts including Pink Velvet Krush, a Motley Crue tribute Carnival of Sins, Native Sons, and Every Mother’s Nightmare.

At 5:30 p.m. the music moves inside to the Murphy Theatre for the sold-out ticketed event.

Then the free outdoor music resumes at 9 p.m. with AC/DC Dirty Deeds, followed by Quiet Riot.

And all event-long there will be food trucks. and food and drinks including at Tin Cap, The Escape and the General Denver, plus a draft beer tent as well as merchandise vendors and more.