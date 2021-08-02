Posted on by


At the Clinton County Fair, the following placed in the You and Your Dog Junior A contest. From left are: Alexis Hansel, 2nd; Sam Lamb, 3rd; Austin Terrell, 5th; Kinsley Binkley, 6th; Riley Binkley, 4th; and Caidence Latham, 1st. For many more photos of the junior and senior dog shows, visit wnewsj.com

Submitted photos

You and Your Dog Junior B Level: from left are: Aisley Czaika, 2nd; Austin Bene, 3rd; and Noah Adae, 1st.


Submitted photos

You and Your Dog Intermediate B Level: Andrew Thirey, 1st; Isaak Adae, 4th; Mackenzie Oeder, 3rd; and Elizabeth Smith, 2nd. Shelby Panetta is not pictured.


Submitted photos

You and Your Dog Senior B Level: Mitchell Lennon, 3rd; Danica Henderson, 1st; Savannah Henderson, 2nd; and Rianna Mueller, 4th. Not shown is Aiden Philpot, 5th.


Submitted photos

You and Your Dog Intermediate A Level: Wyatt Philpot.


Submitted photos

Skillathon Senior A Level: Aiden Philpot, 1st.


Submitted photos

Skillathon Intermediate B Level: Elizabeth Smith, 1st; and Isaak Adae, 2nd.


Submitted photos

Skillathon Junior A level: Front row, Sam Lamb; Noah Adae, 5th; Caidance Latham, 1st and, back row, Austin Terrell, 2nd; Aisley Czaika, 4th; Riley Binkley, 6th; and Kinsley Binkley, 3rd.


Submitted photos

Skillathon Senior Level B: Danika Henderson 1st; Savannah Henderson, 2nd; Rianna Mueller, 3rd, Cheyenne Strider, 4th; and Mitchell Lennon, 5th.


Submitted photos

You and Your Dog Senior A Level: Anastasia Newberry, 1st.


Submitted photos

Obedience Novice B: Danica Henderson, 1st; Cheyenne Strider, 3rd; Mitchell Lennon, 2nd.


Submitted photos

Obedience Beginner Novice B Level: Andrew Thirey, 1st; Austin Bene, 2nd; and Aiden Philpot. 3rd.


Submitted photos

Obedience Pre Novice: Morgan Riggers, 1st; Cheyenne Strider, 3rd; Mitchell Lennon, 4th; and Elizabeth Smith, 5th. Not shown is Kami Kile, 1st.


Submitted photos

Obedience Beginner Novice A Level: Wyatt Philpot, 1st; Caidance Latham, 2nd; Kinsley Binkley, 3rd; Aisley Czaika, 4th; Riley Binkley 5th; and Austin Terrell, 6th.


Submitted photos

Showmanship Senior B Level: Danica Henderson, 1st; Savannah Henderson, 2nd; Mitchell Lennon, 3rd; and Aiden Philpot, 4th.


Submitted photos

Showmanship Intermediate B Level: Andrew Thirey, 1st; Isaak Adae, 2nd; Mackenzie Oeder, 4th; and Elizabeth Smith, 3rd.


Submitted photos

Showmanship Junior B Level: Austin Bene, 1st.


Submitted photos

Showmanship Jr A: Riley Binkley, 1st; Caidance Latham, 2nd; and Kinsley Binkley, 4th; Not shown is Aisley Czaika, 3rd.


Submitted photos

