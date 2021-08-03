CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested both a 46-year-old Riverside woman and a 28-year-old Wilmington man for alleged domestic violence after responding to the 2500 block of Prairie Road in Union Township. Deputies collected a sickle as evidence.

• At 10:25 p.m. July 31, deputies responded to assist emergency services at a fireworks-related injury on Thorpe Road in the Sabina/Wilson Township area. A 52-year-old male resident was listed as a victim. Alcohol was suspected to have been used, not by the victim, but at the incident location.

• At 8:49 p.m. July 28, a Union Township woman reported her residence was broken into and damage had been done to her property on U.S. 22 West. The report indicates damage to a porch railing and a window, as well as a broken screen. The victim’s ex-spouse is listed as the suspect.

• At 10:15 a.m. July 23, a 63-year-old Union Township woman reported her 2008 four-door, gray Chevy Impala was stolen from her residence on Harland Drive. A 20-year-old man is listed as a suspect.

• At 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1, a 65-year-old Midland woman reported $700 in cash was stolen from her residence on State Route 28 East. A 22-year-old female acquaintance of the victim from Felicity is listed as a suspect.

• At 12:46 a.m. July 31, deputies conducted a traffic stop around State Route 73 West and Mitchell Road in Union Township for failing to use their turn signal. According to the report, the driver was found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. The report indicates deputies seized a bag with a rock-like powder. A 52-year-old Wilmington man is listed as the suspect.

• At 11:44 a.m. Aug. 1, deputies responded to a Dudley Road residence in the Blanchester/Marion Township area in reference to a stolen skid steer. A 39-year-old Blanchester man is listed as a victim.

• At 12:09 p.m. July 29, a 63-year-old Clarksville woman reported her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle at her Sugartree Street residence.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

