History Center director also new Wilmington College adjunct prof

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is pleased to share that Executive Director Shelby Boatman has been hired as Adjunct Professor of Public History at Wilmington College.

While maintaining her role as director of the History Center, she will also be educating undergraduate students at Wilmington College on the wide opportunities the field of public history can provide.

Public History is described by the National Council on Public History as the many and diverse ways in which history is put to work in the real world. Professions in the field can range from historical consultants, museum professionals, government historians, archivists, curators, film and media producers, historical interpreters, preservationists, policy advisers, local historians, and more.

The course will be housed at the History Center, providing students with onsite, hands-on learning opportunities and real world museum experiences.

