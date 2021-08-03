Voting in August in special congressional primary

A special primary election was held Tuesday to determine the Democratic and Republican nominees for the vacant 15th Congressional District. This photo was taken about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the DOVE Church on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington, which is the polling location for five Wilmington precincts.
