Investing in Wilmington’s infrastructure

While the U.S. Senate began considering amendments Monday to $1 trillion federal infrastructure legislation, a major infrastructure project continues in Wilmington. The Rombach Avenue Improvements Project is nearly three miles long. The project’s first phase includes water main construction, minor storm sewer repairs, construction of a shared-use path, pavement repair, improvements to the turn radius at Lowes Drive, loon (traffic turnaround) construction at the intersection of Progress Way, and signal work.

While the U.S. Senate began considering amendments Monday to $1 trillion federal infrastructure legislation, a major infrastructure project continues in Wilmington. The Rombach Avenue Improvements Project is nearly three miles long. The project’s first phase includes water main construction, minor storm sewer repairs, construction of a shared-use path, pavement repair, improvements to the turn radius at Lowes Drive, loon (traffic turnaround) construction at the intersection of Progress Way, and signal work. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_DSC_0754.jpg While the U.S. Senate began considering amendments Monday to $1 trillion federal infrastructure legislation, a major infrastructure project continues in Wilmington. The Rombach Avenue Improvements Project is nearly three miles long. The project’s first phase includes water main construction, minor storm sewer repairs, construction of a shared-use path, pavement repair, improvements to the turn radius at Lowes Drive, loon (traffic turnaround) construction at the intersection of Progress Way, and signal work. John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_DSC_0764.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal