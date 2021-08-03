More sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between July 26 and July 29:

• Timothy Adams II, 43, of Hillsboro, hit-skip, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 28, 2021 to July 28, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Adams must commit no further offenses for two years, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and complete 12 hours of community service. An ACDA charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Strong, 31, of Blanchester, protection order violation, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Strong must have no contact with the victim and must take part in supervised probation.

• Justin Kelley, 41, of Fayetteville, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs.

• Ronald Puckett Jr., 60, of Mason, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Puckett must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Hannah Miller, 25, of Goshen, criminal mischief, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Miller must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and must be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Rodney Woods, 71, of Wilmington, public indecency, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Woods must commit no further offenses for two years and complete 12 hours of community service.

• Terry Ball Jr., 35, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Ball must have no contact with the victim, must complete 12 hours of community service, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and pay $42.49 in restitution.

• William Strickland, 61, of Wilmington, no operator’s license, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Strickland must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine.

• Kyler Linville, 24, of Clarksville, drug possession, driving under suspension-financial, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. A failure to register charge and a loud exhaust violation were dismissed.

• Casey Dewitt, 31, of Mason, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Derek Huffman, 18, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $300, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tyler Stephens, 26, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Alexis Rodriguez-Alvardo, 21, of South Lebanon, going 93 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Rodriguez-Alvardo.

