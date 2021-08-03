In Clinton County, Carey is leading vote-getter

WILMINGTON — In the counting of local votes Tuesday evening, Mike Carey was the leading vote-getter in Clinton County with about 56 percent of the Republican ballots cast.

These numbers reflect 28 of Clinton County’s 36 precincts, plus early voting and absentee ballots.

In Clinton County, State Sen. Bob Peterson is running second with 22 percent of the votes at this juncture.

On the Democratic ticket, Allison Russo had collected about 72 percent of the votes, here again with 28 precincts reporting as of 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Carey grew up around Sabina, and his campaign material touted him as the only candidate endorsed by former President Trump among the 12 GOP candidates in the congressional special election.

Peterson is from neighboring Fayette County, and presently represents Clinton County in the State Senate.

The 15th Congressional District seat is vacant because former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers resigned as representative in May, leading to the special election Tuesday.

The incomplete tabulation as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday shows Carey with 1,352 votes and Peterson with 537.

