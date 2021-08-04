Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina. July 26. Critical: On the make line/service cooler the following temperature violations were found: in the hot warmer, meatballs were 85°F-105°F; in cold veggie unit, tomatoes were 48°F, banana peppers were 48°F; in cold meat unit, tuna salad was 44°F, steak was 48°F, fresh mozzarella cheese 52°F, egg patties were 46°F (all must be kept hot at 135°F or above or cold at 41°F or below to reduce bacterial growth). Had employee check temperature of meatballs with Subway thermometer; they were 89°F in the middle. She pulled meatballs and reheated in microwave. Employee stated that meatballs had to be reheated to 165°F. The cold holding units for veggies was at 57°F and the meats was at 55°F. These units were not holding product cold at 41°F or below and are well above 41°F based on digital readout. (3rd Notice.)

No one here has food service manager certification. Each facility must have 1 employee with manager certification. (3rd Notice.) There is large ice accumulation in walk-in freezer unit on floor, shelving, and boxes. (3rd Notice.) The light in warming unit had duct tape over wiring nuts and wiring from equipment. (3rd Notice.)

Two previous violations were corrected.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 23.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. July 26. Critical: Verification demonstrating food employees are informed of illness reporting requirements was unavailable. Correct by Aug. 16. Warewash final rinse temperature 169°F. Person In Charge to use 3-compartment sink until maintenance can service equipment. Corrected. Chili 117°F. Vegetable soup 122°F (on warmer). Product was reheated. Setting on warmer was adjusted to correct level. Corrected. Cheese sauce 46°F; gravy 44°F; sliced tomato 42°F (walk-in cooler). PIC discarded cheese sauce and contacted maintenance for repair and to monitor temperatures. Several ready-to-eat TCS foods missing date marks (server/front coolers, walk-in coolers). PIC corrected and will review marking procedures with staff. Time stamp missing on butter that is being held by time. PIC corrected. Spray bottles missing common name label. PIC discarded contents. Corrected.

Food handlers not wearing hair restraints. Water temperature 131°F in scoop well. PIC to submit maintenance request. Water must be maintained 135°F or above. Fan blade broken/nonfunctional in walk-in cooler. Irreversible maximum registering thermometer unavailable for use with warewash machine. Food debris and grease accumulation under, between and behind cooking equipment. Food splatter (beverage flavoring) on wall near drive-thru area. Light bulbs (2) nonworking in vent hood above cooking equipment.

Follow-up: Aug. 16.

• Southridge Marathon, 863 S. South St., Wilmington. July 26. Follow-up. Critical: Three-compartment sink unaccessible. Beverages stacked all around, so not usable.

Gnats all around hand sink and by 3-comparment sink. Bug killer (electric) on top of microwave. Inside of microwave is dirty.

Two previous violations corrected. Thank you!

• Majestic Springs Golf Club, 1631 Todds Fork Road, Wilmington. July 26. Critical; Sauerkraut, pickles, onions, tomatoes in reach-in cooler at patio were not dated.

Employee cooking food not wearing hair restraint. New chest freezer in grill area. Lid doesn’t open due to tight fit. What is it being used for? New equipment needs submitted to Health District for approval.

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington. July 26. Hand soap missing at hand sink. Corrected. Cloth stored under cartons of liquid egg in cooler. Advise tray or pan to place under items that is able to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

• Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 Holiday Drive, Wilmington. July 26. No concerns at time of visit.

