Clinton County Farmers Market to support local schools on Aug. 7, 14

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market will have a “School Employee Appreciation Day” on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon at its Mulberry Street location between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington.

As schools are planning to open later this month, the event is to recognize the daily commitment of all school employees to the children of Clinton County as they prepare for “Back-to-School”. Any Clinton County school employee who presents their school ID at the Market Booth will receive a $5 token to use at any of the Market’s vendors to make purchases of locally grown products.

This special Appreciation Day is sponsored by the generous support of Carrie Zeigler, owner/agent, Carrie Zeigler Insurance Agency Inc. in Wilmington.

To support our local school children and schools, the Clinton County Farmers Market is also hosting a “School Supply Donation Event” on both August 7 and the following Saturday, the 14th.

The Clinton County Farmers Market management will be accepting donations of school items for distribution to Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, and Wilmington school districts. Anyone donating at least two school items will be entered into a drawing for a market bag filled with market items worth over $100. It’s one raffle ticket for every two school items donated.

Stop in at the Market Booth to drop off your donations.

The following are examples of items needed by county schools for teachers’ general supplies: Boxes of tissues, Ziploc Bags – sandwich, quart or gallon sizes, paper towels, hand sanitizer, Clorax or Lysol wipes (without bleach), pencil box or bag, #2 pencils, and non-gel pens — blue, black, or red ink.

Also, glue sticks, washable markers, thick and thin, Sharpies, hand-held pencil sharpener with lid, erasers — pencil top or large pink ones, plastic pocket folders with prongs, 1-inch binders, wide-ruled loose leaf notebook paper, highlighters, black dry eraser markers, and colored pencils.

Also, 3×5 index cards, Post-It Notes, ruler, school glue (bottle), boxes of crayons — 16 and 24 counts, spiral notebooks and composition books, water colors, student-size scissors (blunt tip), and colored chalk (sidewalk or multi-colored sticks).

The Clinton County Farmers Market hopes the citizens of the county will help support the local school districts as we enter into another school year.

