Book tells story of Danny Harp’s struggle

Clinton County resident and now local author Danny Harp has written and released his first book, “Finding Refuge in the Ruins”.

Started as a simple journal seven years ago, Harp feels the book is for anyone who is in search of hope or who is dealing with a situation that they feel is inescapable. The book also places an emphasis on the importance of people being prepared and willing to aid people in need without playing the role of judge and jury.

The book is the true story of Harp’s battle with a deep-rooted darkness that led to a world of isolation and a secret. The destruction brought on by his dangerous attempt to suppress his anguish was layered with a devastating diagnosis that left his life and profession in an unrecognizable field of debris.

A native of Wilmington, Harp served in ministry for 24 years in the areas of youth ministry, curriculum development and church growth. His first ministry out of college was with the Wilmington Church of Christ as their Minister to Youth for nine years.

For many in the local area, Harp is noted for his singing which has presented opportunities to perform across the United States and in several foreign countries.

After a brief and unexplainable illness in 2012, he was hospitalized at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where doctors made a grim diagnosis making it necessary for him to resign from ministry and admit that he had stumbled into something incomprehensible for him and his family.

In his book, he tells how he clung to what was left among the shattered pieces of his life as he reluctantly began the difficult journey toward spiritual restoration and physical recovery.

“Finding Refuge in the Ruins” is the story of his struggle, the consequences of his decisions, and the divergent responses from the people in his life.

One of the book’s local ties is the community of Wilmington, specifically the Wilmington Church of Christ led by Senior Minister Dale McCamish, supporting Harp’s spiritual, emotional, and physical recovery.

Danny and his wife Melissa are excited that the book’s publication has come to fruition, and that it provides an encouraging look at the pockets of refuge and extraordinary miracles that presented themselves throughout Harp’s recovery.

They are also thrilled that the book has received excellent ratings in self-help, faith, and inspirational markets.

“Finding Refuge in the Ruins” is available on Amazon. Two local book signings are scheduled: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 7 at Kava Haus in Wilmington; and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 14 at Kairos Coffee in Wilmington.

There will be copies of the book available for purchase at the book signings.

Submitted photo Wilmington native Danny Harp has written a book, "Finding Refuge in the Ruins". Two local book signings are scheduled for this month. Wilmington native Danny Harp has written a book, "Finding Refuge in the Ruins". Two local book signings are scheduled for this month. Submitted photo