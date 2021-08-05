Unified Christian Men’s Chorus schedules 4 performances

Starting in August the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — an area vocal group comprised of men from various denominations — will again present gospel concerts and a Veterans Day program.

The concert dates are 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Wilmington Church of Christ; at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at the South Side Church of Christ in Washington Court House (ice cream social following); 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Blanchester Church of Christ; and the Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Wilmington Church of Christ.

A spokesperson said, “We will practice social distancing at concerts. The first three concerts will be identical, with songs we have done previously.”

A featured group for the intermission breaks at the gospel concerts will be the “Boogie Woogie” girls, who will also perform in the Veterans Day program.