Clinton County listed as ‘high’ for virus transmission

WILMINGTON — COVID cases are increasing rapidly throughout Clinton County and the southwest Ohio region as the highly contagious Delta variant continues its march across Ohio and the United States.

Clinton County currently has over 130 known active cases of the virus. On June 22, there were only 30 known active cases.

This week, the Center for Disease Control’s COVID data tracker listed Clinton County as “High” as the county exceeded a COVID case rate above 100 per 100,000 population over a period of 7 days.

For counties that have “High” spread of transmission, the CDC now recommends facial coverings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in indoor environments.

This recommendation change was in response to a study of a COVID Delta variant outbreak in Massachusetts that found fully vaccinated individuals had the same amount of COVID virus in their nasal passages as unvaccinated individuals.

The use of a facial covering adds another layer of protection for those not vaccinated, especially those under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for a COVID vaccination.

As the best layer of protection, public health officials continue to strongly encourage COVID vaccination to reduce the threat of severe illness or death from COVID infection.

Through the end of August 2021, the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will continue hosting walk-in clinics for COVID vaccinations on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons between 1 and 4 p.m. All three brands of COVID vaccine are available while supplies last.

Other Vaccinations

Back-to-school/children’s vaccinations — Children’s vaccinations are by appointment only. Please call our Nursing Division at 937-382-7221 to schedule your time slot. To learn more please visit the webpage at https://co.clinton.oh.us/ImmunizationandClinicServices .

Also visit this page to learn of additional vaccination opportunities at your Clinton County school. Wilmington City and Clinton-Massie Local schools already have vaccination opportunities planned at their back-to-school open houses. Appointments in school district settings will be scheduled online at this link: https://bookclintonschoolvax.timetap.com/#/

Fall flu vaccination scheduling — CCHD is scheduling with local businesses and organizations for influenza vaccinations for this fall. Any local business or organization interested in an on-site clinic may contact the health department via email at info@clincohd.com or by phone at 937-382-7221. Ask for Dava.

For the latest updates, follow the Clinton County Health District on its social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about the Center for Disease Control’s COVID data tracker, please visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#datatracker-home .

