LOCAL BRIEFS

EC Class of ’90

plans reunion

The East Clinton Class of 1990 is holding a 31st-year class reunion on Saturday, August 21, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm.

To RSVP, please visit the class Facebook page, or email Sandy Henry Campbell at shenrycampbell@gmail.com for further information.

State Rep has

local office hrs.

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) will hold office hours next week in Clinton County. Wilkin invites all constituents from the 91st Ohio House District to join him to discuss various issues affecting the district.

Office hours will be held on Thursday, August 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clinton County Courthouse, 46 South South Street Room 213 (second floor), in downtown Wilmington.

Please call or email Wilkin at 614-466-3506 or Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a time to attend the office hours.

If you are unable to attend on Aug. 12 but would still like to meet with Wilkin, please contact his office by phone at 614-466-3506 or by email at Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a meeting in the district or in Columbus.

Wilkin represents the 91st Ohio House District, serving residents of Clinton, Highland and Pike counties, as well as residents in a portion of Ross County.