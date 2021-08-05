Select Wilmington College freshmen take the leadership plunge

WILMINGTON — Nearly two dozen incoming freshmen at Wilmington College are getting a jump on the upcoming fall semester this week as members of the Summer Leadership Plunge.

A five-day event running through Saturday, Aug. 7, the 20th annual Leadership Plunge is designed to take those students who were proven leaders in their high schools and lay the foundation for them becoming campus leaders at WC.

Plunge facilitator Michael Allbright said the select students were among those freshmen invited to apply for the Plunge based upon their high school activities and grade point average, as well as previous leadership positions. Their applications included written essays that complemented their leadership resumes.

“Through Plunge activities, we look at the attributes of a leader, tap into their leadership skills and expose them to some of the leadership opportunities and challenges they will encounter while students at Wilmington College,” said Allbright, associate vice president for student affairs.

“They come here as top dogs at their high schools — it’s always interesting to see them learn to adapt to situations with others who also are used to being in leadership positions.”

Allbright added that the Summer Leadership Plunge’s 20-year history illustrates that these students are among the best, brightest and most well-rounded, and they tend to shine once they arrive on campus.

“We’ve seen that many of those who engaged in the Leadership Plunge became resident assistants and members of student government, and have taken on other leadership positions during their time at WC,” he said.

He noted that Plunge veterans include a dozen of WC’s Robert Lucas Leadership Award winners since 2005, which was the year the initial group of Plunge participants became seniors. The Lucas Award is given annually to the May graduate deemed as the outstanding student leader over the previous four years.

“They typically have very successful, well-rounded College experiences,” he said.

“One Drop Makes a Ripple” has been the theme since the Plunge’s inception in 2001.

“It means that each individual has something to bring to the greater whole,” Allbright said. “Each person can have an impact on campus, especially at a college like WC.”

With only two weeks until they return for New Student Orientation and then the start of classes Monday, Aug. 23, these new students have already met student peers and staff members, made friends and know their way around the campus and community.

“They will be ready to hit the ground running and take things by storm,” Allbright added. “Also, they will have a positive effect on other new students they’ll meet at New Student Orientation.”

SHAKING A HAND: Soon-to-be freshmen at Wilmington College participate in the Leadership Plunge Trust Walk, an exercise in which a peer leads a blindfolded student to iconic locations on campus. There, they learn about, in this case, the Isaac and Sarah Harvey statue, which depicts the local Quaker couple who personally petitioned President Lincoln to end slavery in the 1860s. “Meeting” Isaac Harvey is Breanna Barnett of Wilmington, who is led by Delaney Weisend of Summerfield. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_Plunge.jpg SHAKING A HAND: Soon-to-be freshmen at Wilmington College participate in the Leadership Plunge Trust Walk, an exercise in which a peer leads a blindfolded student to iconic locations on campus. There, they learn about, in this case, the Isaac and Sarah Harvey statue, which depicts the local Quaker couple who personally petitioned President Lincoln to end slavery in the 1860s. “Meeting” Isaac Harvey is Breanna Barnett of Wilmington, who is led by Delaney Weisend of Summerfield. Submitted photo