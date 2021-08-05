Free concert held at theatre

Almost 20 local churches and organizations came together to put on a free concert Tuesday evening at The Murphy Theatre for kids and families. Hundreds of people attended, and children were given haircut vouchers and a new book bag filled with school supplies.
Almost 20 local churches and organizations came together to put on a free concert Tuesday evening at The Murphy Theatre for kids and families. Hundreds of people attended, and children were given haircut vouchers and a new book bag filled with school supplies.