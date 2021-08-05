Breast milk changes to meet baby’s needs

August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months, and then continuing breastfeeding while introducing complementary foods until your child is 12 months old or older.

This provides your child with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Breastfeeding is good for both you and your baby.

Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies. As your baby grows, your breast milk will change to meet your child’s nutritional needs.

Breastfeeding can also help protect you and your baby against some short- and long-term illnesses and diseases. Babies who are breastfed have a lower risk of asthma, obesity, Type 1 diabetes, severe lower respiratory disease, ear infections, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), and gastrointestinal infections.

Mothers who breastfeed their babies have a lower risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, Type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

The Clinton County Health District’s WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Program offers support for those interested in breastfeeding and/or actively breastfeeding. The WIC breastfeeding team has a wealth of knowledge and experience. The WIC breastfeeding team consists of two International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC) and a Peer Helper.

Team members all have personal experience with breastfeeding which allows them to better relate to clients and client situations and concerns.

If you are interested in breastfeeding or are actively breastfeeding and having problems or concerns, one of the WIC breastfeeding team members will be happy to help.

Monthly virtual breastfeeding classes are being offered the third Thursday of every month and are open to the public. To register for class or if you would like more information on breastfeeding or breastfeeding support, you can contact Clinton County WIC at 937-382-2862.

For additional information on the benefits of breast milk, please visit www.cdc.gov/nutrition/InfantandToddlerNutrition/breastfeeding

