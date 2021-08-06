Clinton County Community Action receives $105,952

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $105,952 to Clinton County Community Action for a multi-generational care and well-being project. Community Action will use the grant to renovate the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Community Center (formerly the Senior Center) to create a multi-generational center that embraces the interaction and benefits for children in early childhood and seniors. Eighteen other Clinton County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants this summer, and their photos will be published in the coming weeks. In the photo from left are Grant Committee members Janet Dixon, Tony Long and Michelle Morrison, Community Action Director of Educational Programs Zach Foster, committee member Kerry Steed, and Community Action CEO Jane Newkirk. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete.

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $105,952 to Clinton County Community Action for a multi-generational care and well-being project. Community Action will use the grant to renovate the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Community Center (formerly the Senior Center) to create a multi-generational center that embraces the interaction and benefits for children in early childhood and seniors. Eighteen other Clinton County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants this summer, and their photos will be published in the coming weeks. In the photo from left are Grant Committee members Janet Dixon, Tony Long and Michelle Morrison, Community Action Director of Educational Programs Zach Foster, committee member Kerry Steed, and Community Action CEO Jane Newkirk. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_Comm_Act_c.jpg The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $105,952 to Clinton County Community Action for a multi-generational care and well-being project. Community Action will use the grant to renovate the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Community Center (formerly the Senior Center) to create a multi-generational center that embraces the interaction and benefits for children in early childhood and seniors. Eighteen other Clinton County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants this summer, and their photos will be published in the coming weeks. In the photo from left are Grant Committee members Janet Dixon, Tony Long and Michelle Morrison, Community Action Director of Educational Programs Zach Foster, committee member Kerry Steed, and Community Action CEO Jane Newkirk. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal