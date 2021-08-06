Posted on by

Wilmington City Council hears Scout’s presentation

The Wilmington City Council reconvened in council chambers on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic.

John Hamilton | News Journal

Carter Bisig of BSA Troop 154 gives a presentation about the citizenship and the community of Wilmington at Thursday night’s Wilmington City Council meeting.


https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_DSC_0832.jpgThe Wilmington City Council reconvened in council chambers on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_scout_c.jpgCarter Bisig of BSA Troop 154 gives a presentation about the citizenship and the community of Wilmington at Thursday night’s Wilmington City Council meeting. John Hamilton | News Journal