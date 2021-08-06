Doyle brothers’ rabbit wins Best of Show at state fair

Brothers Jayden and Jace Doyle of Clinton County did well at the 2021 Ohio State Fair. One of their New Zealand white rabbits (pictured) won Best of Breed, Best 6th Class Commercial Rabbit, and Best of Show. They exhibited several first- and second-place rabbits with their Californians and New Zealands. They took 5th place and 30th place with their meat pens. Pictured in the photo is Jayden Doyle.

Brothers Jayden and Jace Doyle of Clinton County did well at the 2021 Ohio State Fair. One of their New Zealand white rabbits (pictured) won Best of Breed, Best 6th Class Commercial Rabbit, and Best of Show. They exhibited several first- and second-place rabbits with their Californians and New Zealands. They took 5th place and 30th place with their meat pens. Pictured in the photo is Jayden Doyle. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_rabbit_c.jpg Brothers Jayden and Jace Doyle of Clinton County did well at the 2021 Ohio State Fair. One of their New Zealand white rabbits (pictured) won Best of Breed, Best 6th Class Commercial Rabbit, and Best of Show. They exhibited several first- and second-place rabbits with their Californians and New Zealands. They took 5th place and 30th place with their meat pens. Pictured in the photo is Jayden Doyle. Submitted photo