Wilmington monthly blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 11

WILMINGTON — Help keep the blood supply strong through the final month of summer by supporting the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main Street in Wilmington.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Blood Donors are the GOAT” t-shirt. Community Blood Center (CBC) is challenging eligible donors to collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs.

Concerns continue about the blood supply. COVID-19 restrictions have limited many corporate and community blood drives during the summer months when hospital blood usage is traditionally high. CBC hopes for a full return to the high school blood drive schedule in the fall, but the first high school blood drives are not until the end of August.

Community Blood Center is welcoming first-time donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com .

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, please visit www.givingblood.org .

CBC ‘Blood Donors are the GOAT’ t-Shirt https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GOAT_t-shirt_c.jpg CBC ‘Blood Donors are the GOAT’ t-Shirt