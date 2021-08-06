LOCAL BRIEFS

Hornbeam Road now open

The bridge replacement on Hornbeam Road has been completed and the road is now open to traffic.

McCormick graduates from UC

Chelsea McCormick, formerly of Wilmington, graduated magna cum laude from the University of Cincinnati in industrial design. She now lives in Milwaukee and works at Milwaukee Tool as a designer.

Veidt on President’s List

Olivia Veidt, of Wilmington, made the President’s List during the spring semester at Lander University, Greenwood, South Carolina. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.

MHRB to meet Aug. 11

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) Board of Directors will hold its board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at 212 Cook Road, Lebanon.

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services. It is required by law to plan, fund, monitor and evaluate a system of services for residents with serious mental and emotional disorders and/or substance addictions.

MHRB’s mission is to share hope and caring to achieve recovery through a partnership of consumers, families, professionals and communities.

Port committee to meet

The Clinton County Port Authority’s Finance Committee will meet 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 in the Clinton County Port Authority Offices, 173 Kavanaugh Drive, Wilmington.