Cape May again named ‘Great Place to Work’

WILMINGTON — Ohio Living, which includes Cape May in Wilmington, has achieved Great Place to Work recertification for the fourth consecutive year from Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture.

The Great Place to Work certification process consists of externally conducted employee surveys that focus on policies, organizational structure, employee engagement and other workplace experiences.

Finding a career that offers fun, fulfillment and growth opportunities can be a challenge. But Lisa Scroggy of Wilmington and Sara Warner of New Vienna, two long-term employees of Ohio Living Cape May, say they’ve found one.

“Every day brings new stories and experiences,” said Scroggy, who has worked with Cape May residents for over 16 years. “I have held many different positions during my tenure, from resident assistant to activities coordinator, and now, housekeeping associate. Providing care and companionship to seniors is truly rewarding, and it’s taught me new levels of patience and compassion.

“Rich relationships are one of the advantages of working in senior care, as opposed to in a clinical environment,where patient turnaround is much higher.“I have a special relationship with each resident,” said Warner, a licensed practical nurse who has worked at Cape May for 16 years. “You can learn a lot from older adults. They enjoy passing along advice and wisdom from their own life experiences, and their stories are the best!

“I am regularly reminded how much my patients appreciate and enjoy having me as their nurse.”

A team-oriented, collaborative atmosphere is another benefit that has kept Scroggy and Warner fulfilled in their roles with Cape May for all these years.

“Co-workers are more than just acquaintances – we really are a family here,” Scroggy shared. “Everyone works together to provide the best care possible. Even on our most difficult days, there is no other place I’d rather work.”

“It all comes down to our people,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Dana Ullom-Vucelich. “Our staff is our family, and we make sure to put each other first. With leaders who advocate for work-life balance with a culture of recognition, Ohio Living places an emphasis on our staff’s well-being. Our continued Great Place to Work recertification is the result of our intentional culture, created every day by our amazing team.”

For more information about 2021 Great Place to Work recognition, visit www.greatplacetowork.com .

To learn more about opportunities at Ohio Living Cape May, call us at 937-382-2995or visit ohioliving.org/careers .

Scroggy https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_Lisa-Scroggy_OLCM.jpg Scroggy Warner https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_Sara-Warner_OLCM.jpg Warner https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GPTW-logo.jpg

‘Rich relationships’ caring for seniors