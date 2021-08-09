Clarksville Community Park debuts

CLARKSVILLE — The grand opening of the new Clarksville Community Park was held by the Friends of Clarksville at 1st and Main streets downtown Saturday morning.

The event included a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and many activities for the kids (and their adults) who enjoyed checking out the park.

Friends of Clarksville is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is Building Community, Restoring Hope, and Growing Our Future. The Clarksville Community Park is the first project of many toward their commitment to restoring and strengthening the future of the Clarksville community.

For more information, visit https://www.clarksvillecommunitypark.org .