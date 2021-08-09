Trial slated for pursuit suspect

WILMINGTON — Trial dates have been set for a suspect in an incident involving a police pursuit through town.

On Monday, Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck scheduled a two-day trial for Anthony Woody to begin on September 9.

Woody, 42, currently held in the Clinton County Jail, faces five charges including alleged failure to comply (felony 3); attempted burglary (felony 3); abduction (felony 3); resisting arrest (misdemeanor 1); and unauthorized use of a vehicle (misdemeanor 1).

Woody was arrested on June 16 after a vehicle and foot pursuit ending behind a house in Wilmington on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens previously told the News Journal that Woody is “well known” to them and has a lengthy criminal history.

According to court records, a female subject was held “by force or threat” and Woody “knowingly” did “restrain the liberty” of the woman, leading to the abduction charge. The vehicle Woody was driving — a 2006 Dodge Caravan — belonged to a man who did not give Woody permission to use the vehicle, records state.

According to court documents, Woody has a history of charges including resisting arrest, animal abuse, drug possession, assault, and resisting arrest.

Woody currently faces a false report charge in Clinton County Municipal Court.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

