Clinton County Republican Women help Humane Society

The Clinton County Republican Women’s Club donated their time to help the Clinton County Humane Society animals with a yard sale held at the Presbyterian Church Timber Glen Drive Aug. 6-7. From left are Gina Straight, Judy Gano, Diane Rhonemus, Linda King, Nancy Rudduck, and Kathy Harmon. Not pictured is Wanda Armstrong.

