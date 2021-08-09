Westboro Road bridge opens to traffic

Clinton County Engineer Jeffrey Linkous, left forefront, goes over some of the history of bridges at the location, one of which was a covered bridge.

Area residents take the opportunity Monday to stop and enjoy the bridge that they often will travel across inside a vehicle in the coming years.

A ribbon-cutting was held Monday morning for the new Westboro Road bridge in southern Clinton County, the county’s biggest bridge project this year. The bridge spans the West Fork of the East Fork of the Little Miami River, and is located between U.S. Route 68 and Nicely Road. The bridge replacement project came in at $1.32 million, almost all of which are federal or state dollars. Clinton County Deputy Engineer Adam J. Fricke called it a massive project. For example, he said there were 30 people directly involved in the design, review, approval, rights-of-way acquisition, and utility relocation “before the contractor ever set foot on the site.”