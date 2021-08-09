Sheriff’s reports: Multiple drivers with drugs charged, including suspect with drugs and loaded handgun while grandchild in vehicle

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested two Xenia males — ages 57 and 54 — for alleged child endangerment, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instrument possession, and aggravated drug possession at 11:59 p.m. on August 2. According to the report, deputies conducted a traffic stop around U.S. 68 North and Kentucky Avenue in Wilmington/Union Township. Deputies located a juvenile under age 13 in the vehicle, which also contained narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded 9mm handgun. The report indicates the juvenile is a grandchild of one of the suspects.

• A 40-year-old Wilmington female was charged with alleged disorderly conduct after an incident on E Street in Cuba/Washington Township at 7 p.m. on August 2. According to the report, a 38-year-old female resident reported being assaulted by the suspect along with two others. She also alleged they damaged her privacy fence. A 60-year-old Cuba female and a 44-year-old Wilmington male were listed as suspects as well.

• A 34-year-old Clarksville male was charged with allegedly violating a protection order at 3:42 p.m. on August 3. According to the report, the suspect was charged after called the victim at Job & Family Services. The suspect currently faces a charge of alleged domestic violence in Clinton County Municipal Court.

• A 31-year-old Sabina male is charged with alleged driving under suspicion-failing to reinstate, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and having an unsafe vehicle after a traffic stop around Airborne Road and Progress Way in Wilmington/Union Township at 12:16 a.m. on August 2. The report did not specify what type of drugs were listed.

• At 12:09 a.m. on August 4, deputies located a suspicious vehicle on State Route 28 East in Midland/Jefferson Township. A 29-year-old Goshen female and a 28-year-old Cincinnati male were found in possession of narcotics, according to the report. Deputies seized “paper with powder” and six syringes. No further details were listed.

• At 6:07 a.m. on August 6, deputies responded to a trespassing incident on Mound Road in Wilmington/Chester Township. The suspect was a stranger to the 44-year-old male resident. The report indicates drugs and paraphernalia were seized. No further details were listed.

• At 3:23 a.m. on August 2, deputies stopped a vehicle around Center Road and North Nelson Avenue in Wilmington/Union Township for a marked lane violation. According to the report, police discovered two plastic bags with a crystal substance and pill bottle with pills. A 33-year-old Cincinnati male would be charged with an alleged marked lane violation in Clinton County Municipal Court. An investigation is still pending.

• At 10:36 a.m. on August 7, a 44-year-old Chester Township male reported his two Polaris jet skis were stolen from his residence on State Route 380.

• At 4:59 a.m. on August 7, deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Cherry Street in Blanchester/Marion Township and located a catalytic converter along with “criminal tools.” The report lists the converter and a DeWalt brand tool evidence collected. No further details were listed.

• At 2:59 a.m. on August 8, deputies conducted a traffic stop around State Route 73 South and Airborne Road in Wilmington/Union Township for failing to use a turn signal. According to the report, a bag of crystal-like suspected narcotics was found in the vehicle. No further details were listed.

• At 1:51 a.m. on August 7, deputies conducted a traffic stop around U.S 68 North and I-71 North to U.S. 68 for a marked lane violation. According to the report, deputies located a container of pills in the vehicle. No further details were listed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574