Local Briefs: Mobile food pantry set; Peelle reunion canceled

Special Blanchester SB meeting

The Blanchester Local School District Board of Education will be holding a special board meeting on Tuesday, August 10 starting at 7:30 p.m. in Middle School Cafeteria located at 955 Cherry St., Blanchester, Ohio. An executive session will take place to discuss preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees. Regular session will follow to discuss Board Policy.

Mobile food pantry slated

A Food for All Mobile Pantry will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. It is a drive-through food pantry; there is no need to leave your vehicle, and please have your car trunk empty.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 230% at or above the federal poverty line apply.

Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator, at 513-672-3720.

This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

Reunion canceled

The Annual Peelle Reunion set for August 22 at Quaker Knoll has been canceled.