Open house at Wilmington Public Library

WILMINGTON — The Friends of the Library held an open house and ribbon-cutting Saturday to feature interior design improvements that have occurred at the Wilmington Public Library.

The open house was also held to celebrate the restart of the Friends of the Library volunteers group after a pandemic interruption.

Wilmington Public Library Director Joe Knueven said the library has been able to improve the aesthetics, “the feel inside our main library.”

New flooring in the front room and improved lighting are two of the improvements. And if you haven’t been there for a while, the library does feel more spacious.

“We’re very proud of what we have here, of what we’ve been able to accomplish and provide for the community, and look forward to trying to continue to improve things,” Knueven said Saturday at the event.

Knueven said the Friends of the Library group pretty much had to put everything on pause because of COVID. But they now are preparing to hold a used book sale on the first weekend of October — Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3.

Items in the book sale include donated books and library discards, along with donated audiobooks, DVDs and CDs.

The upcoming book sale has a particular need for donated children’s picture books. Donations of any items for the book sale can be left at the library.

The Saturday open house included a gift basket raffle — John Lundeburger, Brenda Drake, Bruce Henry, Stephen Edmonson, and Sharon Breckel each received the basket of their choice. There was a Reds-themed basket that included bobble head figures, and another basket featured various teas.

Also, Susan Oberlin gave a guided tour of library events from its origin to the present.

The meetings of the Friends of the Library are held at the library on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. The group provides financial support to the library, holds periodic book sales, decorates the library for the holidays, and hosts special events.

Refreshments, gift baskets, and posters about the library building's history were part of the open house. Bill Limbacher, president of Friends of the Library, draws the winning tickets. Members of the group Friends of the Library and other library supporters assemble with Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees President Jeff Linkous, back row, and the library's Director Joe Knueven, who's cutting the ribbon center foreground, to begin Saturday's open house celebration.

