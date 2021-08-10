All invited to Blan Seniors’ spaghetti dinner

BLANCHESTER — A Spaghetti Dinner is being held by the Blanchester Senior Citizen organization 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 with spaghetti, salad, bread, desserts and drinks — all for only $7 a ticket.

It will be at the Blanchester Senior Citizen Building at 707 N. Broadway.

All proceeds benefit Blanchester Senior Citizens.

Everyone is welcome to come out for a good meal and visit. They are following Ohio mask guidelines.

About the group

The Blanchester Senior Citizen organization is for local individuals over 50 — an independent, social and community-minded group organized for the benefit of senior citizens.

The group has fun, enjoys one another, and eats lots of good food. They pick activities that meet individuals’ likes, have educational programs, and offer health and other programs brought into their facility. An exercise program, Wii bowling, chair volleyball, dominoes, and card playing are just some of the activities happening on a regular basis and available to our members and guest.

Meetings are held the first and third Wednesday of each month, gathering at 11 a.m. and then meeting at noon at 707 N. Broadway, off the street behind the Blanchester firehouse.

Come out for a meeting as their guest to see what it happening now. They also welcome all seniors to come to any of their activities as their guest.