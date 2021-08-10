Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowe’s Drive, Wilmington, July 26. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees are informed of illness reporting requirements is unavailable. Cheese sauce 128°F (warming surface) (must be kept hot at 135°F or above). Chili sauce 49°F, steak hoagie meat 53°F, pepperoni 53°F, thermometer 50°F (sub prep cooler), chopped ham 45°F, shredded cheese 43°F (pizza prep cooler); all must be kept cold at 41°F or lower. Person In Charge notified owner. Spray bottles hung by mop sink are missing common name label. Spray bottle with cleaner located on prep surface of sub prep cooler. Corrected.

Food handlers not wearing hair restraints or beard restraints. handle of ice scoop stored in ice at fountain machine ice bin. Seal on door of pizza prep cooler is damaged. Ice accumulated in walk-in freezer. Debris accumulated on floor in walk-in freezer. Sign with salad ingredient info at salad/appetizer prep cooler needs cleaning. Written procedure for cleaning up vomit and diarrhea events is unavailable. Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom.

Received complaint July 23, “claims servers have long hair and not using gloves.” Investigated complaint July 26. reviewed concerns with Peron In Charge. Discussed wait staff requirements with restraining hair and glove usage. If servers are not preparing food, gloves are not required. Discussed proper ways to handle plates/cups for customers. When hair is long, recommend use of hair ties, etc.

Follow-up: Aug. 16.

• Kirkwood, 5719 SR 73 West, Wilmington, July 27. Critical: Cheese sauce 90°F (pretzel cabinet). Must be maintained 135°F or above. Fly strips found hung near beverage equipment food service window. Person In Charge removed.

Hand sink water temperature is 78°F. Water must be 100°F for proper handwashing. Open windows in warewash area are not screened. Exterior openings must be screened or closed to prevent entry of pests. Note: Several flies observed in facility. Ordering and pickup windows should be closed when not in use. Self-closing mechanisms may be helpful. Boxes of food and supplies (dressings, cups, etc.) located on floor. Note: Stock found in other areas of facility. Please ensure areas are organized and able to be monitored for pests and maintained clean. Food contact surfaces of utensils stored up for first contact. Donut frying equipment had sponges to help level equipment. Repair must be durable, non-absorbent and easy to clean.

• 22 Market, 5205 SR 22 & 3, Wilmington. July 27. Follow-up. Critical: Most ready-to-eat TCS foods marked with dates. However, lunch meat loaves missing some date marks. Sliced turkey (July 17) and sausage gravy (July 18) found expired. Person In Charge corrected. Please monitor dates and mark as necessary.

Bags of ice on floor in walk-in freezer. Lid (1) missing on trash dumpster. Light bulbs in fixtures in kitchen nonworking.

• 4-H Camp Graham, 164 Springhill Road, Clarksville. July 27. Critical: Ready-to-eat TCS foods in walk-in cooler missing date marks.

Note: Please ensure hands are washed before putting away clean dishes.

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 North, Wilmington, July 26. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

