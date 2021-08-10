Wilmington Police reports: Incidents involving drugs, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police conducted a traffic stop at 10:15 p.m. on August 4 around Randolph Street and Southridge Avenue. According to the report, the driver was “found to have ingested methamphetamine during the stop.” The police seized a bag of meth. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged persistent disorderly conduct at 2 a.m. on August 7. According to the report, the suspect was arrested after failing to leave the college campus on Quaker Way when asked. The report indicated alcohol was involved.

• At 10 p.m. on August 2, police received a report of a breaking and entering at the 1-99 block of Davids Drive. The report lists a jewelry box with miscellaneous jewels as being stolen. The box and its contents were valued at $600. An acquaintance of the victim is indicated as the suspect.

• At 10:27 p.m. on August 6, police were dispatched to a West Vine Street residence on a burglary report. According to the report, a shotgun, a 9mm handgun, and a Honeywell safe were stolen from a 26-year-old male.

• At 10:20 p.m. on August 3, police conducted a traffic stop around South South and East Short Street. Narcotics were located in the vehicle. According to the report, police seized a bag of marijuana, a clear bag with a crystal-like substance (suspected meth), and a glass vile with residue.

• At 12:27 p.m. on August 3, police found suspected narcotics around West Locust and North Mulberry Street. The report doesn’t indicate what type of drug it was but they fall in schedule I or II types. Schedule I includes marijuana, LSD, and heroin. Schedule II includes meth, cocaine, and fentanyl. The report also indicates possible trafficking.

• At 7:19 a.m. on August 3, police found suspected narcotics around East Main Street and Cashman Lane. The report indicates the drug is suspected to be heroin.

• At 11 p.m. on August 3, police conducted a traffic stop around North South and East Birdsall Street where narcotics were found in the vehicle. Police seized a dosage unit of marijuana and a dosage unit of Xanax.

• At 3:19 a.m. on August 5, police discovered various drug paraphernalia around South South Street and Jodie Lane. According to the report, police seized a pill bottle with Gabapentin, a bag with suspected narcotics, and a glass meth pipe.

• Police issued a warrant for a male subject for alleged obstructing official business at 7:39 p.m. on August 4 at the 600 block of Mead Street. No further details were listed.

