CMHS grad awarded scholarship

Class 101-Dayton recently hosted a scholarship reception to honor three graduates from the Class of 2021 with cash scholarships.

Jenna Norman, a 2021 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School, received the $1,000 National 101 Scholar Award from Class 101 founder and CEO Tom Pabin.

Abby Hoehn and Jordan Babb, graduates of Springboro High School, each received a $500 local scholarship from Class 101-Dayton owners Karen and Tony DeRosa.

At both the local and national level, the 101 Scholar award celebrates students who excel in leadership in making a difference in their communities.

Jenna Norman will attend Ohio Wesleyan University. She was an active volunteer in Clinton County, and she is the Ohio founder and leader of Youth Advocates for Change.

She is already committed to the cheer squad at OWU, and she plans to pursue pre-law studies.

The Class 101 Scholarship competition began in 2018 as a national contest. This year, the applications submitted from the local Miami Valley area were also reviewed by an independent panel of judges for the local scholarship.

